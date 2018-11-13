Knott's Renovated Rapids Ride to Splash in 2019

Learning of the Southern California theme parks' big plans for the summer? That's not going to happen in May, or even April or March. Plans start popping up a half year, or more, before an attraction's debut, making announcements for the following high season as much a part of the holidays as carols and latkes. And one of the first arrived, on Nov. 13, 2018, with the reveal that Knott's Berry Farm would give Bigfoot Rapids a full-scale renovation in time for summer 2019.



What to expect? It'll still be a water water raft ride, oh yes, as the new name makes clear — Calico River Rapids — and will include "... new animatronics, themed show scenes, a new story overlay, and plenty of dynamic water effects." Eager for an early peek now? There are concept drawings to pore over, while you dream of your Buena Park visit, and Calico River Rapids adventure, in the summer of 2019.