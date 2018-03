Filmmakers Kobe Bryant (L) and Glen Keane accept Best Animated Short Film for 'Dear Basketball' onstage during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.

Lakers legend Kobe Bryant won an Oscar Sunday night for best animated short film for his "Dear Basketball."

The short was based on a poem Bryant wrote when he announced his retirement from the game.

He was recognized alongside animator Glen Keane.

Bryant was quickly congratulated on Twitter by the Lakers and the team's president of basketball operations, fellow Lakers great Magic Johnson.