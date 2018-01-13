Kobe's Coming Back to Your TV Screen

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 13: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers smiles during the post game news conference after scoring 60 points in the final game of his NBA career at Staples Center on April 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Retired Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant will host, write and produce "Detail," a basketball analysis show on ESPN aimed at young athletes, current NBA players and coaches looking for deeper analysis of an athlete's in-game execution, the network announced Friday.

According to ESPN, "viewers will experience unparalleled game observations from Bryant as if he were one of the players featured in an ESPN game played the day before. Bryant will provide a perspective aimed at helping young athletes, players and coaches see the game in a different way."

"Detail" will premiere in March and run through the NBA Finals. ESPN has ordered 15 episodes.

"Studying game film is how the best get better," Bryant said. "It's the university for a master's degree in basketball. I learned how to study film from the best coaches of all time -- Phil Jackson and Tex Winter. 'Detail' provides an opportunity to teach that skill to the next generation on large platform with ESPN."

"Detail" is the third project from Bryant's Granity Studios for ESPN. He provided content for ESPN's "NBA Countdown" show during the 2016-17 season and has provided short packages to the network this season titled "MuseCage Basketball Network."

The announcement was made in connection with ESPN's portion of the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour, which is being held in Pasadena.