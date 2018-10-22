Kohl's Stores Are Hiring for the Holidays in Southern California

The Kohl's chain of stores is joining the list of companies looking to hire employees to help during the holidays.

The company scheduled a two-day job fair for Oct. 26 and 27 at several locations in Southern California. Anyone interested will have the opportunity for a personal interview.

The company offers employment in the areas of warehouse operations, sales and customer service, in addition to delivery of orders requested by customers online.

According to the company, the employees hired will receive competitive weekly salaries and discounts of up to 15 percent on the products offered at the store. They will also have the opportunity to be considered for part-time or full-time positions.

For more information on job roles and responsibilities, click here.

These are the locations for the Oct. 26 and 27 job fair: