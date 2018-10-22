Kohl's Stores Are Hiring for the Holidays in Southern California - NBC Southern California
Kohl's Stores Are Hiring for the Holidays in Southern California

Kohl's is conducting interviews during a two-day job fair for Oct. 26 and 27 at several locations in Southern California

By Jonathan Lloyd

Published 45 minutes ago | Updated 39 minutes ago

    Laura Buckman/Bloomberg via Getty Images

    The Kohl's chain of stores is joining the list of companies looking to hire employees to help during the holidays. 

    The company scheduled a two-day job fair for Oct. 26 and 27 at several locations in Southern California. Anyone interested will have the opportunity for a personal interview.

    The company offers employment in the areas of warehouse operations, sales and customer service, in addition to delivery of orders requested by customers online.

    According to the company, the employees hired will receive competitive weekly salaries and discounts of up to 15 percent on the products offered at the store. They will also have the opportunity to be considered for part-time or full-time positions.

    For more information on job roles and responsibilities, click here

    These are the locations for the Oct. 26 and 27 job fair:

    • Kohl's Thousand Oaks: 1960 Newbury Rd., Newbury Park, 91320
    • Kohl's Redondo Beach: 1799 Hawthorne Blvd., Redondo Beach, 90278
    • Kohl's Glendora: 225 S. Lone Hill Ave., Glendora, 91740
    • Kohl's Fontana: 14960 Summit Ave., Fontana, 92336
    • Kohl's Upland: 1923 N Campus Ave., Upland, 91784
    • Kohl's Redlands: 27540 W Lugonia Ave., Redlands, 92374
    • Kohl's Rancho Santa Margarita: 22215 El Paseo, Rancho Santa Margarita, 92688
    • Kohl's Irvine: 14101 Jeffrey Rd., Irvine, 92620
    • Kohl's Laguna Niguel: 27380 Heather Ridge, Laguna Niguel, 92677
    • Kohl's Huntington Beach: 7777 Edinger Ave Ste 136, Huntington Beach, 92647

