A parking spot in Koreatown leads to a standoff for more than an hour. Gordon Tokumatsu reports on NBC4 News at 5 p.m. on April 3, 2019. (Published 28 minutes ago)

Parking in Los Angeles is awful and now the world knows it thanks to one Twitter user who documented -- in real-time -- the pettiest parking showdown we've ever seen.

It all began Monday around 6:20 p.m. when Mariah Flores spotted a silver car blocking a black car from parallel parking.

She noticed the scene, but figured it would end quickly. She headed across the street and upstairs to her Koreatown apartment.

"I looked out the window and they were still doing it. And I was like 'Huh,'" she said.

That's when Flores took to Twitter to document the parking showdown.

At 6:40 p.m., she observes the cars "still here, but now they've turned on their flashers."

At 6:53 p.m., she notes that "a parking spot had opened up across the street but seems like this is more about the principle."

Not long after, "a symphony of angry horns" can be heard in the video as passing cars are forced to maneuver around the two cars shortly after 7 p.m.

At 7:30 p.m., Flores posts more video of the continuing standoff. "We did it," the text reads as digital confetti scatters across the screen. At this point, thousands of people are following along online.

Finally, under the heading "THIS IS AMAZING," Flores notes that a car in front of the black car pulls away.

Now, there are two spaces open. Both drivers calmly pull up to the curb, sit for a few minutes inside their vehicles and then eventually walk away.

"It was so beautiful," Flores said. "I wish they had gotten out and said 'Hi' to each other or something. I think everybody was kind of hoping for that."

Standoff? Resolved. Cars? Parked? No punches thrown, no arguments. Just 90 minutes of parking hell in Koreatown, where space is a premium and patience is a virtue.