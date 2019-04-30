SWAT Officers Respond to Koreatown Strip Mall Store After Report of Man With Gun

NBC4 SWAT officers at the scene of a standoff Tuesday April 30, 2019 at a Koreatown business.

Los Angeles police responded to a Koreatown strip mall store Tuesday afternoon after a report of a man with a gun inside the business.

It was not immediately clear whether shots were fired. NBC4 is attempting to confirm how many employees and customers are in the Shine Bargain store in the 2900 block of West 8th Street. At least one of the store's window was shattered.

Aerial video showed officers in tactical gear escorting people out of a nearby restaurant and Metro PCS store.

At least one armored SWAT vehicle was at the scene. Officers blocked off the street in front of the street mall during the standoff.

