Krispy Kreme's Lemon Glaze Is Back (for a Few Days)

Are Krispy Kremes your favorite confection and is lemon just about your favorite flavor? You're in some kind of luck, through April 28, 2019.

Making lemonade? We'll gladly do so, if we're presented with lemons.

We'll also add a wedge of lemon to a tall glass of ice water, or squeeze some lemons on a tray of roasted asparagus, or even set aside a bowl of citrus for a refreshing lemon drop cocktail.

For the lemon is one of the heavy lifters of the citrus contigent, a sour superstar that can complement all sorts of snacks, suppers, and sips.

But only Krispy Kreme can make a Krispy Kreme Lemon Glaze doughnut, and only Krispy Kreme can decide when such a tangy-sweet treat'll make its anticipated return.

And the doughnut-making powerhouse has made such a decision, all to sweeten up the ends of our Aprils.

Well, nearly to the ends, we should say: You can find the flavorful limited-time "fan favorite" doughnut at participating Krispy Kreme shops through Sunday, April 28.

Be not blue, though, when everyone's favorite yellow fruit fades away after the 28th. There are more delicious offerings to come from the company, noshables created with the warmer weather in mind, starting on May 6.

That's when a trio of fruit-themed doughnuts, from Krispy Kreme's Fruit-Inspired Collection, will debut.

In short? You can love upon luscious lemon glazed goodies now, then stay tuned to see what produce aisle icons'll show up, in doughnut form, come early May.

