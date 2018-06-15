'Kung Fu Panda' Attraction Alights at Universal

So you're carefully holding a priceless treasure, and you need someone to deliver it to its ultimate destination ASAP. What valiant hero can you depend upon to get the job done, swiftly and in grand style? Po of "Kung Fu Panda," of course. And the brave, can-do character is now on the job, and ready to complete "The Emperor's Quest," at a brand-new, state-of-the-art attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood.



But "Kung Fu Panda: The Emperor's Quest," which opened on Friday, June 15, isn't the only new arrival at the theme park; the tech-tastic DreamWorks Theatre, a state-of-the-art venue full of vibrant visuals and animated marvels capable of delivering a "multi-sensory" experience, is also making its much-anticipated debut.



It's a theater that will house other DreamWorks experiences down the road, but Po's thrilling adventure is set to captivate audiences for many days to come. Be a part of that adventure, now, at Universal Studios, but before you go? Look within, find a moment of quiet peace, and take a peek at what to expect...