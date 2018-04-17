'Kung Fu Panda' Attraction Leaps into Universal in June

What to Know "Kung Fu Panda: The Emperor's Quest"

Friday, June 15 grand opening

Universal Studios Hollywood

If you were to sit quietly with Po, or Master Shifu, or Oogway, or one of the other insightful and contemplative characters found in the "Kung Fu Panda" universe, and you were to introduce the topic of seasonal changes, you might be advised that the start of a new season is positive, and sweet, and something to be embraced.

So embrace those eternal ideas, and be at one with the notion that change is coming to Universal Studios Hollywood, as it has been for many days now, a transformation that will fully flower a few days ahead of the beginning of summer 2018.

It's the opening of the brand-new DreamWorks Theatre we're philosophizing about, a venue that's been a major construction project at the theme park for lo these many months.

And debuting inside on Friday, June 15?

Say hello to Po and his brave and noble friends as "Kung Fu Panda: The Emperor's Quest" debuts as a tech-amazing attraction that will "...take guests on a thrilling journey that fuses captivating storytelling with state-of-the-art visual effects for a highly engaging experience."

As for that state-of-the-art part? Prepare for 360-degree surround sound and "180 degrees of immersive adventure" inside the theater, an adventure that employs the "first-ever integration of the interior projection mapping," creating a visual experience "... designed to engulf guests."

Guests who will follow the exciting, rapids-gushing, pirates-filled journey of Po as he attempts to safely ferry the Liquid of Limitless Power to the palace on the day of The Emperor's Great Feast of Heroes.

The DreamWorks Theatre has a Mission Revival vibe, architecturally, with some Art Deco touches thrown in. There's a luxe-looking lobby, too, which will have include a display paying homage to major awards bestowed upon the company over the years.

Ready to take your seat and savor the 180-degree action, side to side, as you swivel this way and that, following Po's hurdle-filled, challenge-dotted adventure?

Gaze upon the next change of season, and then look to the Friday before summer starts, the 15th of June, for the opening of "Kung Fu Panda: The Emperor's Quest" at the new DreamWorks Theatre at Universal Studios Hollywood.

