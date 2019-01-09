Kyle Kuzma #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers had a career-high in points against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, January 9, 2019 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA.

Kuz control.

Kyle Kuzma scored a career-high 41 points in just his second game back from injury, and the Los Angeles Lakers dominated the Detroit Pistons, 113-100, on Wednesday night at Staples Center.

Detroit could not stop Kuzma, they could only hope to contain him, as the sophomore forward was lights out on the night, shooting 16-for-24 from the field and 5-of-10 from beyond the arc.

Kuzma was 4-for-20 on Monday night in Dallas, but bounced back for the best game of his career. Former Piston, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope finished with XX points.

The Pistons put up a fight in the first half, leading by as many as five points before Kuzma caught fire at the end of the second quarter.

Kuzma stayed hot in the second half, scoring 22 points in the third quarter, as the Lakers extended the lead to 15 points.

The Pistons countered by playing a 2-3 zone defense, and cut the score to six points before Kuzma broke it open. Los Angeles led by as many as 23 points in the fourth quarter.

Former Clipper, Blake Griffin, led the Pistons with 16 points and six assists. Andre Drummond had six points and 17 rebounds. Reggie Jackson chipped in 15 points in the loss.

Lonzo Ball had five points and 11 assists for the Lakers. JaVale McGee and and Brandon Ingram each scored 10 points.

The Lakers played their eighth game without LeBron James, and this was a big win against a Detroit team that features two All-Stars in Griffin and Drummond.

Birthday Boy

Michael Beasley celebrated his 30th birthday on Wednesday night, and celebrated by scoring 19 points off the bench on 9-of-13 shooting.

Notes and Next

LeBron James (left groin strain) and Rajon Rondo (finger) did not play in the game. James is expected to be reevaluated on Friday.

The Lakers will travel to Utah to face the Jazz on Friday night at 7:00PM PT.

