What a difference a day makes.

Kyle Kuzma scored 13 points in his return from a lower back injury, and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied in the second half to stun the Dallas Mavericks, 107-97, on Monday night at American Airlines Center.

Kuzma, the team's second leading scorer behind LeBron James, missed the Lakers last two games with a lower back contusion, both lopsided losses for the Purple and Gold.

Kuzma showed some signs of rust in his return, shooting a paltry 4-of-20 from the field, but his presence on the court helped spark the Lakers second half comeback.

For the third straight game, the Lake Show got out to a sluggish start, trailing 11-3 after the first five minutes of the game.

The Mavericks pulled away in the second quarter, leading by as many as 15 points.

Despite playing on the second night of a back-to-back, it was the Lakers who brought the energy in the second half, quickly erasing a 15-point deficit, and turning it into a 14-point advantage by the fourth quarter.

The Lakers were sparked by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Josh Hart (who played the entire second half) in the third quarter, as they went on a 10-point run that finally gave them their first lead of the game at 82-80, with 1:11 remaining in the third quarter.

The run-and-gun Lakers returned to their breakaway style in the second half and finally utilized their youth and athleticism to their advantage. Los Angeles outscored Dallas, 35-5, on fastbreak in the game.

Brandon Ingram led the Lakers with 29 points, Lonzo Ball bounced back from a scoreless outing on Sunday with 21 points, seven rebounds, and five assists.

Hart finished with 14 points and five steals, and Michael Beasley continues to impress since his return last Friday with 13 points off the bench.

"It was a good growing up game for us," Hart told Spectrum SportsNet after the game. "We had the lead late in the fourth, and held on. It was a good mental game for us."

Dallas lost for just the fourth time at home this season, and entered the game with the second best home record in the NBA this season, trailing only the Denver Nuggets 15-3 mark.

Rookie Luka Doncic had a team-high 27 points and eight rebounds for the Mavericks. Harrison Barnes, Dennis Smith Jr. and J.J. Barea each scored 11 points.

DeAndre Jordan had 10 points and a team-high 19 rebounds in the loss.

Both teams needed the victory as they each have been slipping in the Western Conference standings as of late. The Lakers won for just the second time in their last seven games (all without LeBron), and the Mavericks have now lost four of their last five games.

The Lakers improved to 6-4 on the second night of a back-to-back this season.

Notes and Next

LeBron James missed his seventh consecutive game with a left groin strain. Rajon Rondo missed the contest with a right finger injury.

The Lakers will host Blake Griffin and the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night at 7:30PM PT.

