Kylie Jenner Announces Birth of 'Healthy,' 'Beautiful' Girl

After staying out of the public eye for months amid speculation that she was pregnant, Kylie Jenner took to Instagram Sunday to announce the birth of her daughter.

The little girl arrived on February 1, Jenner wrote, explaining why she kept the pregnancy so private.

"I'm so sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions," she said in her post. "My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world."

♥️ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 4, 2018 at 12:27pm PST



"I just couldn't wait to share this blessing. I've never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding."

Jenner welcomed her first child with rapper Travis Scott. They did not reveal a name.

The new mom also linked to an intimate video dedicated to her daughter, and it highlighted Jenner's own birth, her relationship with Scott and moments from the delivery.

Jenner's siblings Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian-West and Rob Kardashian all have children as well, and sister Khloe Kardashian has a baby on the way.