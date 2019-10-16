A Far Out ‘Farscape’ Costume Party Will Give Guests Exclusive Access to the Jim Henson Studio Lot

What to Know Uncharted Territories is a costume party celebrating the 20th anniversary of "Farscape."

The event will be held on the Jim Henson Lot Oct. 19th at 7pm.

Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

It's been twenty years since the wildly popular sci-fi series "Farscape" captured the hearts of a passionate fanbase. Now fans can join Brian Henson, Chairman of The Jim Henson Company and Executive Producer of the groundbreaking production, as he hosts "Farscape: The Uncharted Territories Costume Party" on the Henson Studio Lot.

"It's always so much fun when we open the lot to the public for a special event, and the twentieth anniversary of "Farscape" is the perfect time for a party!" said Brian Henson. "Fans have always shown amazing support for "Farscape" and new audiences are discovering the series on Amazon Prime. I am certain we will see some incredible costumes representing all the Uncharted Territories."

"Farscape" follows astronaut John Crichton (Ben Browder) who, during an experimental mission, is hurled across a thousand galaxies. In his quest to return home, he finds himself aboard a starship with escaping political prisoners from different alien cultures. Crichton must survive in a world he barely understands, keeping one step ahead of the Peacekeepers, the deadly mercenaries who stop at nothing to capture him.

The show features a colorful cast of alien characters that are ripe for Halloween costume inspiration. The costume party will be held on Oct. 19th and feature live entertainment, a costume contest, themed drinks and food, and surprise guests. My money is one someone from the series making an appearance. But since it's Henson, you never know who or what might show up.

Guests are encouraged to wear something from the show or in the Uncharted Territory theme. So if you've ever wanted to be Chiana or even a Wormhole, now is your chance to do it.

For more information and tickets visit Farscape20th.com.