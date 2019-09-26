‘Abominable’ Yeti is More Puppy-Like, Than Scary Snow Creature

What to Know Chloe Bennet also stars in "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

Everest the Yeti was based on writer/director Jill Cultons' dogs.

"Abominable" opens in theaters Sept. 27th.

Get ready for another Yeti. Hollywood is fascinated with stories about the abominable snowman, cranking out Yeti movies almost every year since 1954s "The Snow Creature." Cut to 2019 and the Yeti is less scary creature and more puppy-like in DreamWorks Animation and Pearl Studio's co-production of "Abominable."

When teenage Yi (Chloe Bennet, "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.") finds a Yeti on the roof of her apartment building in China, she realises he's in trouble and vows to help him get home. The Yeti they name Everest, after his home, was kidnapped from the mountains by a nefarious wealthy man named Burnish (Eddie Izzard) and a zoologist named Dr. Zara (Sarah Paulson).

Yi and her friends Jin (Tenzing Norgay Trainor, "Liv and Maddie") and Peng (Albert Tsai, "Dr. Ken") set off on an adventure to return Everest to his family. And in wonderfully beautiful detail, they explore parts of China with the magical Everest by their side.

Bennet says the film has adventure, but it's the quiet parts that really tell the story.

"This is actually an incredibly quiet movie. It's a huge, whimsical adventure but a lot of the grounded moments sit in a quietness that I really love," Bennet said.

As an animal lover, Bennet says the character of Everest was based on writer/director Jill Culton's big dogs.

"A lot of her inspiration behind Everest came from her having big dogs and her love of animals," Bennet said.

A major theme throughout the film is healing through kindness. Yi has recently lost her father and is struggling to deal with the loss.

"A lot of times the way people deal with things is to help other people," Bennet said. "That's what's special about helping other people. Sometimes you get something in return. The whole story is like a, who saves who?"

"Abominable" stars Chloe Bennet, Tenzing Norgay Trainor, Albert Tsai, Eddie Izzard and Sarah Paulson. It opens in theaters September 27th.