LA Animal Services' Urgent Plea: Foster/Adopt, Help Fire Evacuees

Can you welcome an animal into your home, giving area shelters "life-saving space" to house animals evacuated from areas impacted by the fires?

LA Animal Services, as well as numerous shelters and rescue groups, put the important call out a number of times of year: We need your help to make space for incoming animals, while also giving the animals we're sheltering a loving home, either through a foster situation or permanently.

And such an urgent call went out, on Nov. 9, from LA Animal Services, but this time "EMERGENCY," written in all caps, heightened the nature of the plea.

Animals are arriving at shelters due to the multiple fires burning in our region, but making room to take those animals is the issue for the centers, as there are already numerous animals in-house.

"If you can adopt or foster, please go to the closest LA City Animal Service Center to help create life-saving space during the high winds and fire," reads the message.

"We are taking taking in evacuated LA county animals at our East Valley, West Valley, and West Los Angeles shelters."

Can you help the effort to create that "life-saving space" at a local shelter?

Visit the LA Animal Services site to find the locations and hours of the shelters listed, or the shelter nearest you.

