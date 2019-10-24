Apple TV Plus is Eyeing a Hit with “See” Starring Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard

What to Know "See" will stream on Apple TV Plus Nov. 1st.

In "See", Apple TV Plus is taking you into a post-apocalyptic world where everyone is blind after a deadly virus has wiped out mankind. Star Jason Momoa is leaving his Aquaman suit behind, for now, to plunge into his new role. He says working on the big budget Apple TV production was like making an 8 hour long movie.

"It just felt like a really great character based action and drama. And I haven't done any of this in my career yet so it was kind of a no brainer," Momoa said about signing up for the role.

Momoa plays Baba Voss - the father of twins born centuries later with the mythic ability to see. Voss must protect his tribe against a powerful yet desperate Queen Kane (Sylvia Hoeks) who wants the twins destroyed.

Hera Hilmar ("Mortal Engines") plays Maghra, the mother of the twins with a mysterious past and a strong desire to protect her babies at all cost. She explains that Mahgra's relationship with Baba Voss is complicated, but beautiful.

"It's beautiful to see a complicated family situation but it works and is full of love and dedication," Hilmar explains.

Alfre Woodard stars as Paris, a midwife and Baba Voss' spiritual leader in the Alkenny tribe. Woodard has been working in Hollywood for 45 years and embraced the changes in how people consume content.

"There's a democratization of delivery systems and it brings the world closer together."

Apple reportedly spent $15 million an episode on "See", and $6 billion on all their original content. You can see for yourself if it was worth it when "See" streams November 1st on Apple TV Plus.