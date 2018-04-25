FBI Special Agent Marcus Knutson and Sacramento County Sheriff's Department Deputy Paige Kneeland search for evidence in the East Area Rapist case in the sheriff's department evidence room.

What to Know The FBI said the "Golden State Killer" is responsible for approximately 45 rapes, 12 homicides, and multiple residential burglaries

In 2016, the FBI announced a $50,000 reward and a national campaign to identify the killer

A tip from the public pointed detectives to a man who was taken into custody overnight in the decades-old Golden State Killer case, law enforcement sources told NBC4.

The tip followed renewed attention stemming from a book and recent documentary about the series of rapes, slayings and residential burglaries across California that began in the mid-1970s, the law enforcment officials said. More details are expected at a noon news conference in Sacramento.

A 72-year-old man named Joseph James DeAngelo, who appears to fit the description of the elusive California killer, was arrested early Wednesday on suspicion of murder by police in Sacramento, law enforcement sources tell NBC News on Wednesday. DeAngelo was being held without bail in the Sacramento County Main Jail, according to records.

Authorities are expected to make the official "major announcement" at noon, according to the Sacramento District Attorney's Office.

The sister of Janelle Cruz, one of the killers last victims, said she received word of an arrest Wednesday morning. Janelle Cruz was killed in 1986 in Irvine. She was only 18 years old.

"I'm so excited and overwhelmed," said Michelle Cruz. "I'm feeling very blessed today and now I will be able to breathe again."

NBC Affiliate KCRA said FBI agents and other law enforcement officials were outside a home in the Citrus Heights area of Sacramento County where property records showed DeAngelo lived for at least two decades.

The suspect, also known as the East Bay Rapist, was described as a white male and thought to be currently between the ages of 60 and 75 years old, and approximately 5'10" tall, according to the FBI.

The FBI said the killer is responsible for approximately 45 rapes, 12 homicides, and multiple residential burglaries between 1976 and 1986 in San Francisco, Sacramento and Los Angeles area.

