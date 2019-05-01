WeHo Bakery Celebrates the Arrival of Baby Sussex With Little Crown Cupcakes - NBC Southern California
WeHo Bakery Celebrates the Arrival of Baby Sussex With Little Crown Cupcakes

By Aliya Jasmine

Published 2 hours ago

    A West Hollywood bakery announced a sweet way the Duchess of Sussex's former fellow Angelenos can celebrate the birth of her first-born royal.

    Magnolia Bakery on West 3rd will release crowned cupcakes - either blue or pink - upon the arrival of the first child for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

    The internet is spinning with rumors about when Baby Sussex is due. And fans of the duke and duchess are eagerly awaiting to find out the baby's gender — both in Markle's hometown of Los Angeles, and across the pond.

    At the time of Meghan and Harry's royal nuptials, the bakery had released elderflower cupcakes, the same flavor the duchess selected for her wedding cake. 

    Magnolia bakery gave NBC4 a sneak preview of the royal cupcakes in both the blue and pink options. Watch below or watch here.

      

