Photos: Chinatown's 119th Golden Dragon Parade Celebrates Year of the Dog

By Kelcey Henderson and City News Service

Saturday, Feb 17, 2018

Happy Chinese New Year! The Year of the Dog has begun.

Chinatown's 119th annual Golden Dragon Parade was held on Saturday, Feb. 17 and celebrated the Year of the Dog, with firecrackers, dragon dancers, floats, and bands.

NBC4's Ted Chen was in the parade alongside members of NBCUniversal's Asian Pacific American employee resource group.

The festival featured acrobats, martial artists, and cooking demonstrations.

The 2018 Miss Chinatown Queen and Court also took place in the parade.

The parade began at Broadway and Hill Streets and the festival was held in Central Plaza.
