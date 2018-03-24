SANTA MONICA, CA - MAY 28: The new $1.5 million solar powered Ferris wheel, which replaces the Pacific Wheel Ferris wheel auctioned off on eBay for $132,400 in April, is seen at dusk before the start of its dedication ceremony at Pacific Park amusement park on the Santa Monica Pier on May 28, 2008 in Santa Monica, California. The old 90-foot tall Pacific Wheel Ferris wheel appeared in 105 photo shoots, 71 television commercials, 69 television shows, 28 films and 13 music videos and carried more than 3 million riders130 feet above the ocean on its 20 gondolas over the past 12 years. Like its predecessor, the world's first solar-powered, it will be powered by the sun but the new wheel, with its160,000 lights, will be 75 percent more energy efficient. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

The Santa Monica Pier Ferris wheel and Los Angeles City Hall are among the iconic structures around the world that will go dark for 60 minutes Saturday night in observance of the World Wildlife Fund's annual Earth Hour call for energy conservation.

Many L.A. landmarks will go dark beginning at 8:30 p.m., including the Gateway pylons at Los Angeles International Airport, the Los Angeles Convention Center and structures at UCLA and USC.

In Santa Monica, the solar-powered Ferris wheel on the Santa Monica Pier will fade to black, with the exception of wheel-rim safety lighting.

Among the worldwide landmarks that are also set to go dark for the event, at 8:30 local time in each time zone, are the Eiffel Tower, Big Ben, the Houses of Parliament in London and the Acropolis in Greece.

