Welcome in the Year of the Dog with a new furry friend without the adoption fees.

In honor of the Lunar New Year, the Los Angeles City Council and Los Angeles Animal Services will waive adoption fees at all Los Angeles shelters.

"The Lunar New Year is a time for togetherness, gratitude and appreciation," said L.A. City Council President Herb Wesson. "There is no better way to kick-off the Year of the Dog than welcoming a furry friend into the family."

The Lunar New Year festivities will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 16 at City Hall with dancing lions and tai chi performers celebrating to the beat of a drum. To top it all off, attendants can even adopt a new pet in person.

For those who can’t make it to City Hall and would still like to give an animal a fur-ever home, all six of the L.A. City animal shelters will open their doors with free cat and dog adoptions. All the pets are vaccinated, spayed or neutered, microchipped, and ready for a new home.

"At L.A. City Shelters, we have love that comes in all sizes, ages, and breeds, ready to be adopted into a great home this Lunar New Year," said Brenda Barnette, LA Animal Services General Manager.

While the dog adoption fees are waived, there will be a $20 dog license fee applied for L.A. City residents.