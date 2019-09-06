LA County Fair's Way-Eeky Halloween Super Show

What to Know Pomona

Through Sept. 22 (select dates)

Expo Hall 10

Here's a riddle created especially for Southern Californians: Is Halloween here or not here?

As with all complex questions, there's a complex answer: It is and it isn't. It is in the sense that our store shelves are ghoulishly brimming with over-sized skeletons and witch hats, and the theme park revels are revving up over the next few weeks, and even the home haunts have set their to-come dates.

On the "it isn't" front? Nope, it isn't Oct. 31 yet, not even close, but that doesn't really matter around our eek-obsessed region.

How eek-obsessed are we? Even the LA County Fair, a spot known for sunshine, ice cream cones, and cute piglets has gotten into the spooky swing of things, thanks to the Halloween Super Show.

This is the open-every-day eerie experience located in Expo Hall 10. It's a vendor-packed experience, one that features all sorts of macabre merchandise that'll enhance your costume or October-fun outfits. Vendors include Bat in Your Belfry, Hellflower Soap Company, and the art of Fiendish Thingies.

Make-up demos? Those are happening, too, with talented pros creating a host of creeps before your very eyes (and the rest of you, too).

Photo opportunities? Strike a pose, making like an old tree, a classic monster, or whatever you like. You need the snapshots for your social feeds, all to let your freaky friends know that you're the biggest Halloween fan of all.

There are also Halloween attractions, the get-scared spaces that prep people for the haunted houses of Halloweentime. Zombie Escape: The Attraction and Hollywood Stage 13, which includes a host of "iconic monsters," are also part of the Halloween Super Show.

So, how to go? If you dare? And you do dare, we'll assume? It's at the fair, so have that fair admission handy. Remember the Pomona party is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, and it all wraps on Sept. 22.

Which, true, isn't even October yet. But after a Halloween Super Show spin-through, you'll be well-ready for all of the hauntingly good times the tenth month so mirthfully delivers.

