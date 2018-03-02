LA County Issues Beach Warning During SoCal Downpour

County Health Officials warn people to stay out of the ocean due to elevated levels of bacteria from trash and debris brought into the ocean by the rain. (Published 8 minutes ago)

LA County Health Officials cautioned people Friday who may visit beaches during the weekend to avoid areas near discharging storm drains.

Bacteria and chemicals could contaminate those waters and cause illness following downpours that swept through Southern California.

Most areas remain safe for swimmers and surfers, according to LA County Interim Health Officer Dr. Jeffrey Gunzenhauser.

The initial advisory was in effect through Monday morning, but could be extended depending on conditions.

Information about beach conditions can be found 24 hours a day by calling the county hotline at 1-800-525-5662, or on the county's website.