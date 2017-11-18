As sexual harassment allegations rock the entertainment and political industries, Los Angeles County has also seen an increase in sexual harassment complaints, raising questions of whether inappropriate workplace climates also plague local municipalities.

The Los Angeles City Council will review current city policies and consider creating a sexual harassment hotline for employees to report incidents, reports NBC4 media partner KPCC.

As the largest local government entity in the nation, Los Angeles County has received around 27,000 employee complaints since 2011, spanning a range of categories, with sexual harassment ranking among the top.

Vickey Bane, the executive director of the county’s Equity Oversight Panel says the higher complaint numbers are a positive sign that managers and employees feel comfortable enough to report any misconduct.

"It shows that people are embracing, or employees are embracing the process, that they feel they have a place they can go," Bane said.

