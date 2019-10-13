Men walk through smoke during a flare up at a mulch supplier during the Saddleridge Fire on October 12, 2019 in Sylmar, California. The wind-driven fire has burned 7,500 acres and destroyed 76 structures, leaving one man dead. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

A smoke advisory issued as the Saddleridge Fire continues to burn through Los Angeles County will remain through Monday, according to the LA County Department of Public Health.

The advisory, first announced by the South Coast Air Quality Management District on Thursday when the Sandalwood and Reche Fires began, warns of unhealthy air quality in parts of the West and East San Fernando Valley, the Santa Clarita Valley and the San Gabriel Mountains. The advisory previously cautioned that areas of Riverside County were also at similar risk.

The Department of Public Health provided several recommendations for safety through a news release, particularly for residents returning to their homes after being evacuated.

"We ask everyone to remember that smoke and ash can be harmful to health, even for people who are healthy," said Muntu Davis, Health Officer for Los Angeles County, in the release. "If you can see smoke, soot, or ash, or you can smell smoke, pay attention to your immediate environment and take precautions to safeguard your health. These precautions are particularly important for children, older adults, and people with heart or lung diseases."

The Department of Public Health is also advising that school or recreational activities normally held outdoors be suspended until air quality improves. Indoor sports and similar activities should be safe, if doors and windows are closed and the air conditioning unit does not draw air from outside.

The small particles in wildfire smoke can cause burning eyes, headaches and illness, including bronchitis. For people sensitive to smoke, they can cause difficulty breathing, fatigue and chest pain. The elderly, children and people with a heart or lung disease are particularly vulnerable to smoky air.

The Department of Public Health's tips to avoid the effects of unhealthy air quality include: