LA County to Begin Phasing Out, Eliminating Pepper Spray in Juvenile Halls This Summer

Phasing out and eliminating pepper spray in Los Angeles County juvenile halls and camps will begin this summer, the Los Angeles County Probation Department announced.

The decision to eliminate pepper spray in these lockups came after an I-Team investigation last year found a dramatic spike in use of the spray

The probation department's plan released Wednesday says it will start by banning the use of pepper spray in juvenile camps by July 31, with the eventual elimination by the end of 2020.

Pepper Spray Ban Plan Rolled Out

A plan to ban pepper spray at Los Angele County juvenile lockups was rolled out. Lolita Lopez reports for the NBC4 News on Monday, May 6, 2019. (Published Monday, May 6, 2019)

That timeline extends beyond the county's deadline but the department says it must train officers and staff.

There will be no other similar substances taking the place of pepper spray.