LA County to Provide Advance Payment of CalFresh During Government Shutdown

The Department of Public Social Services of the County of Los Angeles announced Monday that it will advance CalFresh benefits for February starting Wednesday in an effort to ensure that the most vulnerable residents of the county receive the food support they need without interruption during government shutdown.

"The early distribution of funds are not additional benefits, but an early issuance of February benefits by CalFresh," according to a department statement.

Consequently, the department was asking households to budget their benefits to ensure they have funds available to buy food in the month of February.

CalFresh customers can contact the Customer Service Center of the Department of Public Social Services at (866) 613-3777 for help and additional information.