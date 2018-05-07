LA Cupcakes, Fit for a Royal Wedding

Magnolia Bakery is offering a limited-time cupcake, and cake, in honor of the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

We're on approach to the highly anticipated wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on May 19, and the carriage of time, the one pulled by a team of gorgeously plumed horses, seems to be trotting faster and faster with each passing day.

Which means this: If you're attending the wedding at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, you best pack pronto, finalize hotel plans, and decide upon the incredibly flowery, elegantly outlandish hat you'll wear.

If you're not attending, or the invitation has been slow to arrive, consider how you'll mark the pomp-tastic occasion here in Southern California.

Yes, you'll need to rise early, very early, on the 19th, to see the commentary and action from England, but what will you be having for breakfast while you watch?

Probably something sensible and light, or perhaps a traditional, sausage-rich English breakfast, but consider splurging on a Royal Wedding Cupcake from Magnolia Bakery on West Third.

Think elderflower cake — talk about posh and pretty — that's "... filled with lemon curd and topped with elderflower meringue buttercream." There's a lace wrapper, to further add the fancy, and, you bet, a crown, because crowns are the order of the day.

It's $4.25, and available at Magnolia from May 16 through 19, 2018.

Need a whole cake of elderflower, lemon-curd-y lusciousness?

Those shall be available, too, as sure as a carriage pulled by plumed horses is regal. The cake sports a fleur-de-lis design and pearl-dotted border.

Need to place an advance order for either the Royal Cupcakes or a Royal Cake? That can happen, now, even as you're looking for your invitation. Or, yes, planning your viewing party, which will be nice, because you'll be in your comfy pajamas.

Whether you rock flowery hats, in the middle of the night, while you're wearing comfy pajamas, and noshing Royal Cupcakes, is entirely up to you, dear royal watchers of Southern California.

Do it: Flowery hats, PJs, and crown-topped cupcakes, when enjoyed before dawn, seem a bit storybook, much like a royal wedding.

