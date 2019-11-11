Curious About 'Forky Asks A Question'? Tony Hale Has the Answers About His New Disney+ Show

What to Know Tony Hale voices Forky.

The show asks questions like, what is love and what is money.

"Forky Asks A Question" streams Nov. 12th on Disney+.

What is a friend? What is love? What is cheese? These are burning questions we've all had at one time or another. And since Forky from Disney and Pixar's "Toy Story 4" was created from trash and is brand new to the world, he has these questions too.

Tony Hale brings Forky to life and says his new show on Disney+ is a powerful way to introduce simple truths to kids, and re-introduce these topics to adults.

"Life is crazy, life is chaotic. And having a spork stand up and just go, 'What's going on?' is a very powerful way to introduce these simple truths," Hale says.

Forky explores all of these questions and more in a collection of 10 shorts on Disney+. The new streaming service launches November 12th.