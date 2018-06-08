LA Design Fest, a Bridge to Tomorrow's Big Ideas

When it comes to centerpoints of stunning concepts, future-thinking paradigms, and beautifully made items, from butter dishes to bridges, Los Angeles is lulu. But becoming a lulu, or, in other words, a leader at the front of the design pack, isn't just in one designer's court; rather, our region is vibrantly awash in excellent artists creating innovative looks, rooms, systems, and goods.



Those leading local designers, the stewards of tomorrow's big ideas, and the fans who dig what they're doing, will gather at spots around the city for the LA Design Festival, which is on through Sunday, June 10. A de Lab Bike Ride, a host of pop-up shops around ROW DTLA, and Design Slam 2018 at ArtCenter College of Design are just a few of jubilant doings. Visit, look, and ponder about how we optimally use things, how they appear, where they live in our lives, and how we can make the stuff of life better and more beautiful, thanks to the talented designers who call our city home.