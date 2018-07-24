Los Angeles Extends Hours for Pet-Friendly Cooling Centers - NBC Southern California
Los Angeles Extends Hours for Pet-Friendly Cooling Centers

LA residents and their furry friends can avoid the dog days of summer at six locations throughout the city.

By Austin Green

Published 2 hours ago

    John Gassiot
    Zues knows how to cool off Chico TX 106 in the shade at 4:30 pm

    The Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation has temporarily extended the hours of operation at six pet-friendly cooling centers around the city. All six centers will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily through Thursday.

    The six centers are listed below. For more information, visit LA's Emergency Management Department website.


    • Canoga Senior Citizen Center, 7326 Jordan Ave, Canoga Park, CA 91303
    • East Valley Sherman Oaks Adult Center, 5056 Van Nuys Blvd, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403
    • Woodland Hills Recreation Center, 5858 Shoup Ave, Woodland Hills, CA 91367
    • North Hollywood Recreation Center, 11430 Chandler Blvd, North Hollywood, CA 91601
    • Sunland Park Senior Center, 8640 Fenwick St, Sunland-Tujunga, CA 91040
    • Wilkinson Senior Center, 8956 Vanalden Ave, Northridge, CA 91324

    [LA] Six Heat-Related Deaths Reported in Riverside County

    High temperatures have led to six heat-related deaths in Riverside County this month. Tony Shin reports for NBC4 News at 6 p.m. on July 24, 2018.

    (Published 3 hours ago)


