A wildfire that sparked amid extreme fire weather conditions near a highway interchange in San Diego’s North County raged on Friday morning, still threatening homes and leaving residents to wonder if they’d have a place to return to.

Cal Fire officials said the so-called Lilac Fire – which first sparked Thursday just after 11 a.m. near State Route 76 and Interstate 15 in Bonsall – had burned 4,100 acres and was threatening approximately 5,000 structures. The communities of Fallbrook, Oceanside and Camp Pendleton are now in its path.

In the day-long firefight, dozens of homes have burned to the ground in the communities known for their farms and ranches. Animals have been killed.

Cal Fire officials said that as of 7:30 a.m. Friday, the blaze was 0 percent contained. At least 65 structures had been destroyed.

Cal Fire officials said Thursday night that three civilians had suffered burn injuries, while another was hospitalized due to smoke inhalation. Two firefighters have suffered minor injuries in the ongoing battle to knock out the Lilac Fire. A Cal Fire public information officer said one of those firefighters had dislocated his shoulder but popped it back in and went back to work for a while.





The retirement community of Rancho Monserate Mobile Home Park at the center of where the fire first began was hard hit, with dozens of units destroyed. NBC 7’s news chopper captured haunting images Thursday afternoon of those mobile homes being scorched beyond recognition.

As the sun came up Friday, NBC 7 returned to the mobile home park, much of which had been reduced to ashes. Charred homes filled street after street; some of the frames still stood, but not much else. NBC 7 counted at least 40 homes destroyed in that area.

Many of the residents who lived in the mobile home park had pulled out their garden hoses to fight the flames but had to leave in such a hurry, they left their water running. Firefighters were scouring the smoldering rubble Friday, turning off the water to those abandoned hoses.

Victims of the fire have described the scene in their community as hellish and the process of evacuating their homes as nothing short of painful. Watching their neighbors’ properties burn has been devastating.

Bonsall resident Terry Johnson stayed behind, grabbing hoses in effort to protect her home. A fire engine was stationed in her driveway as she worked side by side with firefighters to keep the flames from destroying her property.





She described the hours spent battling the fire as unbelievable.

“It’s just awful, it’s awful. You have no idea,” Johnson told NBC 7, holding back tears. “My worst nightmare.”

Some of her neighbors lost their homes. Others lost outbuildings.

On Friday, Johnson’s main mission was to locate her horses, which were evacuated in the thick of the blaze. She said her animals were all haltered and tagged, and someone evacuated them, but she needed to track them down.

Road closures remained in place Friday due to the fire. Multiple evacuation centers across the county were up and running, taking in evacuees and providing meals and a place to rest.

As of Friday morning, evacuation shelters included:





Bostonia Park & Recreation Center in El Cajon (1049 Bostonia St.)

East Valley Community Center in Escondido (2245 E. Valley Parkway)

New Venture Christian Fellowship in Oceanside (4000 Mystra Dr.)

Oceanside High School in Oceanside (reached capacity Thursday night) (1 Pirates Cove Way)

Palomar College in San Marcos (1140 West Mission Rd.)

The Forum at Carlsbad in Carlsbad (established as a temporary evacuation resource) (1923 Calle Barcelona)

Stagecoach Community Park in Carlsbad (reached capacity Thursday night) (3420 Camino De Los Coches)

Oceanside resident Mark McClanahan evacuated his home and sought safety at the Palomar College shelter. He told NBC 7 that when he left his house with his wife and dogs, they could see flames shooting from the top of a nearby hill.





"It was very close, very smoky there," he said.





Having experienced other serious wildfires in San Diego County over the years, McClanahan knew they had to evacuate quickly.



"It’s better to be safe than sorry," he said. "You just don’t want to be one of those people that they say stay behind and perished."



Chris Moore, Chief of Police at the Palomar College Police Department, urged residents in the fire zone to do the same and evacuate as early as possible.



"Be proactive. Come to our shelter now," Moore said.





California Gov. Jerry Brown has declared a state of emergency for San Diego County, freeing up federal resources as crews battle the blaze. The county has also declared a state of emergency.

Many schools in impacted areas were closed. San Diego Gas & Electric was monitoring power outages, posting updates on that here.



As of 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Cal Fire officials said six wildfires were actively burning across California, consuming a combined 141,000 acres. The fires had forced 190,000 residents to evacuate statewide and threated 23,000 homes. The agency said 5,700 were on the lines.

Lilac Fire Rages in North San Diego County

Weather Conditions

San Diego County is under a red flag warning issued by the National Weather Service, in effect through 8 p.m. Sunday. This warning means any fires that may develop will spread quickly under fire-prone conditions that include ongoing strong, gusty winds and low humidity. A high wind warning is in effect until at least 4 p.m. Friday.

Just before 7 a.m. Friday, NBC 7 meteorologist Jodi Kodesh said the winds in the area of the Lilac Fire were much calmer, barely reaching 5 mph. She said those wind speeds could perhaps reach the teens around noon but it wouldn’t be “anything like what we saw yesterday.”

After 4 p.m., Kodesh said those winds will really drop down as the high wind warning expires.

Concurrently, she said humidity levels had risen a bit because, with the winds not as strong, the humidity was being given a chance to rebound.

“Yes, we’re still dry and yes, why we’re under the red flag warning through the weekend, but better conditions that I think we are all so thankful for right now,” Kodesh explained.





Temperatures in the Lilac Fire zone were expected to be sunny – albeit smoky – and between 77 and 81 degrees.

Kodesh said San Diego’s mountains remained gusty and would likely not see relief from the wind until Sunday. The dryness will continue into next week and those dry conditions, even without wind, would keep San Diego County’s fire conditions elevated into the weekend.

Kodesh noted that, unfornately, there is no rain in sight in the coming days.