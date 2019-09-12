From Champagne to Cheeseburgers, Here's An Inside Look at the Emmy Awards Governor's Ball

What to Know 8,500 guests will attend the Governor's Ball after the Emmys.

Food is catered by chef Joachim Splichal and Patina Catering Group.

The 71st Emmy Awards will air Sept. 22nd.

Award season is kicking off in Hollywood and there's no better way to usher in the festivities, than with a party. More than eight thousand guests will attend the soiree at LA Live just moments after the show ends.

Sequoia productions is back again to plan the event and spared no expense or detail for the big night. The theme is "Brilliance in Motion" which is reflected in bright, bold colors and dazzling fringe ceiling pieces.

Guests will dine on dishes like the Green Goddess Chop, Grassfed Tenderloin, and SoCal Sliders and Chips from chef Joachim Splichal and Patina Catering Group.

Sterling Vineyards will give guests a personalized bottle of their 2015 Platinum Cabernet Sauvignon. Ferrari Trento is bringing the bubbly with sparkling wine.

Lindt has returned to supply the chocolate and it pairs beautifully with perfectly pulled espresso from Don Francisco.

L'Oreal, Audi, LA Premiere flowers, and Ketel One will also be keeping the guests happy while they celebrate excellence in television. But it's not all about what the stars will take home. Living Spaces is donating the couches and furniture they supplied for the party to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles and the Hollywood Community Housing Corporation.

The 71st Emmy Awards will air live on Fox Sept. 22nd at 5pm PST.