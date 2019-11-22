Idina Menzel Reveals How Elsa is Embracing Her Power in 'Frozen 2'

What to Know "Frozen 2" was directed by Jennifer Lee.

The film stars Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel who are reprising their roles as Anna and Elsa from "Frozen."

"Frozen 2" is in theaters now.

"Frozen 2" is not being chill at the box office. It's expected to make over $100 million on opening weekend. Stars Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel say the appeal comes from the story that pushes their characters in new directions.

"In the first movie, Elsa was very fearful and worried about endangering the people she loved with her power," Menzel says. "In this film she's embracing it, and stepping into it, and owning it."

In "Frozen 2" Elsa (Idina Mezel) is called to venture beyond Arendelle to search for the source of her powers. With her sister Anna (Kristen Bell) by her side, along with Olaf (Josh Gad) and Kristoff (Jonathan Groff) she sets out to find the source of a mysterious voice that's calling to her. The group finds an enchanted forest where they encounter Gale, the wind spirit, and Nokk, the water spirit and several other enchanted creatures.

When Elsa faces a dangerous journey into the unknown to the enchanted forests and dark seas beyond Arendelle, Anna is determined to go with her and help uncover the mystery. But as often happens with sisters, they disagree and end up going their separate ways, whether Anna likes it or not.

Bell says this was an opportunity to explore the side of Anna that is codependent and has never dealt with being alone. She also says she uses the complicated relationship between Anna and Elsa to guide her own daughters when they argue.

"That's the power of story. And when I see that look in their eyes, that their about to ring each others necks, I think, huh, I wonder what Anna and Elsa would do?," Bell says. "And they snap out of it for a second!"

Both actresses say the music in the film paved the way for their character development.

"When the Lopez' wrote 'Let It Go' it had so much complexity and nuance in it," Mezel says. "They were like, wait a second, she can be much more multi dimensional than this. She can be vulnerable and powerful at the same time."

Writer/director Jennifer Lee says this film is about learning to fight for your place in the world and is a deeply emotional story.

"If 'Frozen' was happily ever," says Lee, "then 'Frozen 2' is the day after happily ever after."

"Frozen 2" is in theaters now and stars Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad, Jonathan Groff, Sterling K. Brown and Evan Rachel Wood.