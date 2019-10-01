It's Not Just a Bunch of Hocus Pocus, Freeform's Halloween House is Back! - NBC Southern California
It's Not Just a Bunch of Hocus Pocus, Freeform's Halloween House is Back!

Freeform's Halloween House is coming back to SoCal for a limited run.

By Heather Brooker

Published 48 minutes ago | Updated 44 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • Freeform is showing 31 days of Halloween movies.

    • Freeform's Halloween House runs Oct. 2nd through Oct. 7th.

    • The photo pop up is haunting the Hollywood Athletic Club.

    The Sanderson Sisters are paying a visit to Hollywood to kick off the return of Freeform's Halloween House. Freeform is transforming the historic Hollywood Athletic Club into an immersive, multi-room Halloween photo op for fans of classic Halloween movies.

    There will be 31 themed areas to tie in with the 31 Nights of Halloween films airing on Freeform including "Hocus Pocus," "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas," and "The Addams Family".

    The Halloween House will resurrect the iconic Sanderson Sisters' cottage, where virgins (or not) can test their purity with the notorious black-flame candle, recreate the moonlit photoshoot on a vacuum, and visit hallowed ground next to an updated Winifred statue.

    Oogie Boogie returns to incite a wild night of gambling, and the scenic spiral hill reappears for the photo opportunities that are simply meant to be. "Ghostbusters," "Ghostbusters 2" and the "Scream" trilogy will all be there too to haunt your pics for the gram.

    The event runs from October 2nd to October 7th. And a limited number of tickets are available here.

