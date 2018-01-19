Look Inside: Josh Duhamel's Homey $2.65-Million Bachelor Pad in Encino

Josh Duhamel's bachelor pad is pretty homey.

The $2.65 million gem nestled in Encino, California, which the "Transformers" star purchased after the end to his 13-year marriage to Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie, boasts a 180-degree view of the valley and the eastern mountain range.

Sitting just below Mulholland on a cul-de-sac, the 3,300-square-foot home offers privacy a star craves without giving up breathtaking views.

The property has five bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, along with a spacious kitchen featuring an oversized Cesarstone island.

Sean Erenstoft, the agent behind the listing with Sotheby's International Realty, said he sees Encino as the new Beverly Hills. "You get more for your money in the Valley and the views are unparalleled."

Take a look around.