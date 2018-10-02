LA Landmarks Go Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Landmarks across Los Angeles went pink in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month on Tuesday night. (Published 11 minutes ago)

Landmarks across Los Angeles went pink Tuesday at sundown in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The pink color covered the city like a blanket of support.

People landing at Los Angeles International Airport could see the pylons outside LAX emanating a pink glow. In downtown Los Angeles, the famous US Bank building and City Hall, along with with the Grand Fountains out front, had a noticeable pink coloring to them.

Other local attractions that turned pink at sunset on Tuesday at sunset included LADWP John Ferraro Building, LA Live, Microsoft Theatre, Wilshire Grand Center, Intercontinental Hotel, UCLA Royce Hall, UCLA Powell Library, USC Memorial Coliseum Torch and the Banc of California Stadium.

October is designated as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the pink color is meant to bring attention to the disease and encourage early screening.