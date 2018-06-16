LA Launches Swimming Classes for Kids

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has officially announced the launch of a swimming program for kids in the city.

Swim LA will offer low-cost swimming classes for kids between 4 and 17 years old. The idea, Garcetti said, is for every child and teen to have access to a program that will keep them safe while helping them stay in shape.

The program also offers scholarships for kids whose families can show they need financial assistance.

Last year, classes were offered under the supervision of the Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks, using lifeguards who were trained to teach kids how to swim. This year, classes will be offered throughout the city in almost 50 pools, which will expand hours to make it more convenient to students.

