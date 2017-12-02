To prepare for the 2028 Olympics, Los Angeles’ transit agency will be working to complete 28 transportation projects in anticipation of the millions of visitors traveling to the city.

Over half of the projects will be funded by the L.A. county voter-approved Measure M sales tax, NBC4's media partner KPCC reports.

Many projects are on the docket, including a subway under the Sepulveda Pass, a light rail between Artesia and downtown L.A. and an expansion of freeway toll lanes.

Metro hopes to secure funding from private companies to establish projects that don’t have established budgets, but face possible hurdles in the future. Pending Congressional tax proposals could halt the projects if the plans do away with notable incentives for public-private projects.

