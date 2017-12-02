LA Metro to Complete Major Transportation Projects for 2028 Olympics - NBC Southern California
OLY-LA

LA Metro to Complete Major Transportation Projects for 2028 Olympics

By City News Service

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    7 Ways to Survive The Holidays
    Los Angeles Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA)

    To prepare for the 2028 Olympics, Los Angeles’ transit agency will be working to complete 28 transportation projects in anticipation of the millions of visitors traveling to the city.

    Over half of the projects will be funded by the L.A. county voter-approved Measure M sales tax, NBC4's media partner KPCC reports.

    Many projects are on the docket, including a subway under the Sepulveda Pass, a light rail between Artesia and downtown L.A. and an expansion of freeway toll lanes.

    Metro hopes to secure funding from private companies to establish projects that don’t have established budgets, but face possible hurdles in the future. Pending Congressional tax proposals could halt the projects if the plans do away with notable incentives for public-private projects.

    Read more at KPCC

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices