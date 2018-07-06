The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup live from Daytona International Speedway kicks off NBC's 2018 NASCAR coverage.

NASCAR fans will once again get a chance to hear Dale Earnhardt Jr. in the broadcast booth as an official member of the NBC Sports crew. In case you missed it, during his first NASCAR broadcast on NBC Sports Network last week, he let his excitement show and even coined a new phrase: "Slide job!"





There will be a total of seven broadcasts of the Monster Energy Cup on NBC, culminating in the Championship Race in November. Four broadcasts of the NASCAR Xfinity Series races will appear on NBC from August to November.

You can livestream the race on NBCLA.com on your desktop or laptop computer or your mobile device by clicking on this link.

You can also watch the coverage on NBCSports.com or in the NBC Sports App (download it from iTunes here or from Google Play here). All you need is your TV service provider’s username and password.

