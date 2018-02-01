Look Inside: Monty Hall's Beverly Hills Home For Sale

The longtime home of legendary producer, philanthropist, and "Let's Make a Deal" host, Monty Hall, is on the market for $6.4 million.

But don't sweat -- you don't need a crazy costume to buy it.

The classic Mediterranean home features four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a dazzling pool. It was built in the 1920s and sits on an almost 10,000-square-foot lot on Arden Drive.

Wayne Saks, the listing agent with Rodeo Realty Beverly Hills, says the family hosted "countless celebrities (and) foreign dignitaries" for more than 55 years.

Even with all those fancy events, Saks says the most important occasion was family brunch.

Hall passed away in September 2017, almost four months after his late wife Marilyn. Their children listed the home.