An NBC4 I-Team investigation uncovered big name hotels that did not change some items like the sheets and towels in between guests.



We used an invisible, washable spray to mark our NBC4 logo on items that should be changed between guests--then checked back in a second day, under a different name, to see if they logo was still there. In four out of five hotels we tested, the logo remained on some things like sheets, towels, and even drinking cups.



So how can you guarantee your next room is clean? Jacob Tomsky is a hotel insider who spent 10 years working in the business and wrote the book, "Heads in Beds". We asked him the questions you've always--secretly--wanted to know about just how dirty your hotel room can be.



Read below for more.