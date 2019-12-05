Nerfs Up! Nerf is Taking Over LA Live With a Giant Nerf Challenge

What to Know Nerf Challenge is happening on the Event Deck at LA Live.

It runs Dec. 7 through Jan. 5.

If it's always been your childhood dream to play with larger-than-life Nerf toys, we have good news! Nerf and Hasbro have partnered with Kilburn Live to take over the Event Deck at LA Live with 50,000 square feet of Nerf-tastic games and experiences.

How Nerf-tastic? Guests can revel in a life-sized game of foosball, battle in one of three custom themed NERF arenas, or become a human wrecking ball - barreling into Nerfy pins in Wrecking Bowling.

There are head-to-head challenges and over-the-top Nerf-themed activations to fully immerse guests in the Nerf world. Daily live events and demos are also part of the price of admission. Yes, there is a fee for Nerf heaven.

Tickets from $25 to $85.50. The Nerf Challenge runs from Dec. 7 to Jan. 5.