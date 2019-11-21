Pop TV's 'Schitt's Creek' is Coming to Life in a New Immersive Pop Up

What to Know The "Schitt's Creek" pop up will run from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24.

Fans of the Pop TV show 'Schitt's Creek' can immerse themselves in the fictional town at a new photo pop up experience for a limited time. The three day event opens Nov. 22 and is being held at Goya Studios in Los Angeles and is free to the public.

"Schitt's Creek" films in Canada so the pop up features recreated sets such as Cafe Tropical, the Rosebud Motel, Rose Apothecary, and more.

In March, Schitt's Creek co-creators father and son Eugene and Dan Levy announced that the show would be approaching its final season.

"We are very excited to announce that Schitt's Creek is coming back for a sixth season on CBC and Pop in 2020," they wrote in a letter posted to social media. "We also wanted to take this opportunity to let you know that we have decided Season 6 will be our last."

The show's 6th and final season will air January 7. It stars Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Dan Levy, Annie Murphy and Chris Elliott.

Go to VisitSchittsCreek.com for more information.