LA Rams Acquire WR Brandin Cooks from New England Patriots in Exchange for Two Draft Picks - NBC Southern California
DEVELOPING: 
YouTube Shooter Dead: Police
logo_la_2x
SoCal Sports 4 You

SoCal Sports 4 You

Follow the latest in professional sports across Southern California.

LA Rams Acquire WR Brandin Cooks from New England Patriots in Exchange for Two Draft Picks

The Los Angeles Rams acquired WR Brandin Cooks in a trade with the New England Patriots on Tuesday.

By Michael Duarte

Published 57 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    LA Rams Acquire WR Brandin Cooks from New England Patriots in Exchange for Two Draft Picks
    Elsa/Getty Images
    Brandin Cooks #14 of the New England Patriots warms up during the New England Patriots practice on February 1, 2018. Cooks was traded to the Rams on Tuesday, April 3, 2018.

    The Los Angeles Rams have traded for a wide receiver.

    No, it isn't who you think. 

    According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Rams have acquired WR Brandin Cooks from the New England Patriots in exchange for two draft picks. 

    Cooks, a former first-round pick in 2014, was acquired for a first and sixth-round pick. The Rams will also receive a fourth-round pick from the Patriots. 

    Cooks had 65 receptions for 1,082 yards and seven touchdowns last season with the Patriots and has 280 receptions for 3,943 yards and 27 touchdowns in his career which started with the New Orleans Saints. 

    The move likely means that the Rams are out on the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes as the mercurial New York Giants receiver has been rumored to the Rams in recent trade talks. 

    The trade for Cooks also likely means that the Patriots will hold on to tight-end Rob Gronkowski who flirted with the idea of retirement after New England lost in the Super Bowl to the Philadephia Eagles, 41-33, in February. 

    More to follow. 

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices