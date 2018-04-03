Brandin Cooks #14 of the New England Patriots warms up during the New England Patriots practice on February 1, 2018. Cooks was traded to the Rams on Tuesday, April 3, 2018.

The Los Angeles Rams have traded for a wide receiver.

No, it isn't who you think.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Rams have acquired WR Brandin Cooks from the New England Patriots in exchange for two draft picks.

Patriots are trading WR Brandin Cooks and a fourth-round pick to LA Rams for the 23rd overall pick in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft and a sixth-round pick, league sources told ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 3, 2018

Cooks, a former first-round pick in 2014, was acquired for a first and sixth-round pick. The Rams will also receive a fourth-round pick from the Patriots.

Cooks had 65 receptions for 1,082 yards and seven touchdowns last season with the Patriots and has 280 receptions for 3,943 yards and 27 touchdowns in his career which started with the New Orleans Saints.

The move likely means that the Rams are out on the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes as the mercurial New York Giants receiver has been rumored to the Rams in recent trade talks.

The trade for Cooks also likely means that the Patriots will hold on to tight-end Rob Gronkowski who flirted with the idea of retirement after New England lost in the Super Bowl to the Philadephia Eagles, 41-33, in February.

More to follow.