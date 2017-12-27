Running Back Todd Gurley II #30 of the Los Angeles Rams carries the ball against the Tennessee Titians at Nissan Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Rams announced the winners of their annual team awards on Wednesday, and running back Todd Gurley, wide receiver Cooper Kupp, and left tackle Andrew Whitworth, were the recipients of awards voted on by their teammates.

Gurley received the Daniel F. Reeves Memorial Award given to the team's Most Valuable Player. The award was introduced in 1969 to honor former Rams owner Dan Reeves.

Reeves owned the Rams from 1941-71 and won World Championships in 1945 and 1951. He was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 1967.

Gurley leads the NFL in touchdowns with 19, and ranks first in the league in yards from scrimmage (2,093), and rushing yards (1,305). He is also the first NFL player since former Ram Marshall Faulk to have at least 2,000 yards from scrimmage, 10 or more rushing touchdowns, and at least six receiving touchdowns in a single season.

Whitworth was the recipient of the Carl Ekern Spirit of the Game Award, given to the Rams player that best exemplifies sportsmanship, ethic, and commitment to his teammates.

The award was introduced in 1990 in memory of Rams linebacker Carl Ekern who was killed in an automobile accident in 1990. Ekern exemplified these traits while starting for the Rams from 1982-88.

Despite playing his first season with the Rams in 2017, Whitworth is one of the leaders in the locker room and a mentor to young players both on and off the field.

Whitworth is a 12-year NFL veteran and was voted as one of the team's captains before the season began. Whitworth is the leader of an offensive line that has allowed just 25 sacks this season.

Kupp was the recipient of the Carroll Rosenbloom Memorial Award given to the team's best rookie.

The award was introduced in 1979 in honor of the passing of former owner Carroll Rosenbloom who became the owner of the Rams in an unprecedented franchise trade in 1972.

Kupp is one of eight rookies in 2017, and leads the team in receiving yards (869) and is second in receptions with 62. As a rookie, he's posted five receiving touchdowns, and leads all rookie receivers in the NFL in yards, first downs, and 20-plus yard receptions.

Kupp was drafted No. 69 overall in the 2017 NFL draft out of Eastern Washington University.