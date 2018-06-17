LA Sheriff's Deputy Relieved of Duty Following DUI Arrest

Nicholas Smith, an LA Sheriff's Deputy, was arrested for suspected DUI after crashing into five cars before being relieved of duty later in the day. (Published 24 minutes ago)

Nicholas Smith, an off-duty Los Angeles Sheriff's deputy, collided with five parked cars early Sunday morning and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The incident occurred at approximately 2:45 a.m. on 30th Street in Palmdale.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the crash, and the 24-year-old did not flee the scene, according to a CHP press release on the incident.

Though Smith may have walked away unscathed from the crash on early Sunday morning, the LA Sheriff's Department Info Bureau told NBC4 on Sunday afternoon that the six-month veteran of the LASD had been relieved of his duty.