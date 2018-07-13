Dozens gather for a memorial service in Torrance to remember the mother and son who were killed in what police believe was a murder-suicide. Gordon Tokumatsu reports for NBC4 News on Friday, July 13, 2018. (Published 2 hours ago)

What to Know The vigil was held for 13-year-old Makini and his 48-year- old mother Ivana.

The two were found dead in their Redondo Beach condo after police say the boy's father killed them and then turned the gun on himself.

The memorial was held on the field where Makani often played, and his mother was a long-time booster for the league.

The LA Galaxy South Bay league held a memorial service for a mother and son who were killed in an apparent murder suicide Wednesday.

The vigil was held for Ivana and Makani Waz Friday at the Toyota Sports Complex in Torrance.

Wednesday night, Torrance police responded to a "shots fired" call at their home where 13-year-old Makini and his 48-year- old mother was found dead of gunshot wounds.

Police believe they were killed by Makani's father, Marc, who then turned the gun on himself.

Three Found Dead in Redondo Beach Home

Police are investing an apparent murder-suicide and are trying to figure out why a man shot and killed his wife, son and then himself. Angie Crouch reports for NBC4 News on Thursday, July 12, 2018. (Published Thursday, July 12, 2018)

The league's Director of Coaching, Michael Quigley, said his staff and the hundreds of kids who played with Makani Waz are still reeling from the news of his and his mother Ivana's violent deaths.

"I think that adds another layer and makes it that much harder to digest," said Quigley.

During the memorial members of the LA Galaxy South Bay team tied soccer scarves to the goal-netting in honor of two of the two.

"Our staff's role is to support parents in the club and help them support the kids," said Quigley.

The memorial was held on the field where Makani often played, and his mother was a long-time booster for the league.