'The Good Place' Star Kristen Bell Reveals Her Deeply Personal Connection to Anna in 'Frozen 2'

Bell says she struggles with anxiety and depression.

In "Frozen 2", Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven journey far beyond the gates of Arendelle in search of answers about their home, and Elsa's power.. Kristen Bell ("The Good Place") voices Anna and says she wanted the usually co-dependent character to find herself more in this sequel.

"You have Anna who wears her heart on her sleeve, and fiercely lives for everyone around her," Bell said. "But you've never seen her alone. You've never seen her do anything for herself."

Bell says she talked with writer Jennifer Lee about how she hoped Anna could evolve in "Frozen 2" instead of having a "silly storyline." She says part of the character choices for Anna come from her own personal struggles.

"There's also these layers of what I have to struggle with, having anxiety and depression, and saying to myself often 'Just do the next right thing.' I think it's an important message to show kids, what do you do when you don't know what to do."

"Frozen 2" Features the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad. It opens nationwide November 22nd.