Disney is celebrating the grand opening of its new "Pixar Pier" at California Adventure this week. Toni Guinyard reports for the NBC4 News at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 22, 2018. (Published 2 hours ago)

It's the end of one era and the beginning of another at Disney California Adventure as the Anaheim park debuts its new Pixar-themed ride, the "Incredicoaster" which replaced California Screamin'.



The park had to shut down the popular coaster, as well as other attractions, in order to make the changes.

The "Incredicoaster," and "Incredibles" themed ride, is part of a transformation of Paradise Pier into Pixar Pier, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

Disney fans say farewell to California Screamin' and other rides as California Adventure looks to transform Paradies Pier into a Pixar-themed land, the parks announced Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017.

Photo credit: Disney Parks Blog

The Pier offers four new "imaginative neighborhoods," new entertainment, foods, drinks and stuff to buy.

The Pixar-specific village debuted during Pixar Fest, an event that kicked off April 13, 2018.

The revamped coaster comes right after the release of "The Incredibles 2" that hit theaters on June 15, 2018.

The Incredicoaster features new special effects, music, and new scenes.

But wait - there's more. Buzz and Woody fans can start getting excited as well. One of the four new "neighborhoods" at the park will be "Toy Story Mania!"

An "Inside Out" neighborhood will also have Disney fanatics jumping for "Joy."

In preparation for all the big changes, California Screamin', along with Mickey's Fun Wheel, Games of the Boardwalk and Sideshow Shirts, closed Monday, Jan. 8.

"Little Mermaid" fans also said goodbye to Ariel's Grotto restaurant as well as the Cove Bar. They were transformed into a Pixar lounge.

But those aren't the only changes.

Paradise Gardens, Silly Symphony Swings, Jumping Jellyfish, Goofy's Sky School, Golden Zephyr and The Little Mermaid ~ Ariel's Undersea Adventure were all revamped into the new village called Paradise Park.